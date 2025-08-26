US envoy urges Lebanon to act on Hezbollah disarmament plan

BAABDA: US envoy Morgan Ortagus stated on Tuesday that Lebanese authorities must translate their decision to disarm Hezbollah into concrete action.

“We’re all greatly encouraged by the historic decision of the government a few weeks ago, but now it’s not about words, now it’s about action,“ she told journalists at Lebanon’s presidential palace.

Her comments followed discussions between a US delegation and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered a phased withdrawal of remaining Israeli troops from Lebanon if Beirut implements its Hezbollah disarmament decision.

Ortagus confirmed that Israel was willing to proceed step by step with reciprocal measures.

“So every step that the Lebanese government takes, we will encourage the Israeli government to make the same step,“ she added.

US envoy Tom Barrack noted that Lebanon’s army and government are expected to present a concrete disarmament plan by month’s end.

The Iran-backed militant group was severely weakened by last year’s war with Israel.

“When they see that, they will give their counterproposal of what they will do in withdrawals and security guarantees on their borders,“ Barrack said.

He added that Israeli officials are waiting to see the actual plan to disarm Hezbollah.

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem has repeatedly refused to surrender the group’s weapons.

Under heavy US pressure and amid fears of expanded Israeli military action, Lebanon’s government tasked its army with developing a Hezbollah disarmament plan by year’s end.

This decision forms part of a November ceasefire brokered by the United States that ended over a year of hostilities.

The agreement requires Hezbollah to redeploy fighters north of the Litani River, replaced by Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers.

It also mandates Israel’s full withdrawal from Lebanon, where it maintains troops in five strategic locations. – AFP