US Justice Department investigates Des Moines schools for race hiring

WASHINGTON: The United States Department of Justice has launched an investigation into Des Moines Public Schools in Iowa over potential race-based employment practices.

The Justice Department sent a letter to interim superintendent Matthew Smith stating it will examine whether Iowa’s largest public school system violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Federal officials are investigating whether the district engaged in a pattern of discrimination based on race, color or national origin.

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act specifically prohibits employment discrimination on these grounds along with religion and sex.

The investigation focuses on a 2021 district program outlining recruitment goals including increased hiring of teachers of color for kindergarten through fifth grade.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon stated that DEI initiatives and race-based hiring preferences violate federal anti-discrimination laws.

“School districts must cease these unlawful programs and restore merit-based employment practices for the benefit of both students and employees,“ Dhillon said.

Des Moines Public Schools confirmed receiving the Justice Department letter on Tuesday afternoon.

District spokesman Phil Roeder said they are reviewing the letter and will respond accordingly.

Last week, US immigration officials arrested Des Moines Public Schools superintendent Ian Roberts based on a 2024 deportation order.

Roberts, originally from Guyana, remains detained and is resigning from his position according to his attorney Alfredo Parrish.

The Justice Department made no mention of Roberts in its announcement of Tuesday’s investigation.

President Donald Trump has issued executive orders targeting diversity, equity and inclusion programs since returning to office in January.

His administration has launched multiple DEI-related investigations into schools across the country throughout this year.

The Justice Department formed a new unit in May specifically focused on investigating DEI policies at universities.

The Department of Education has also outlined plans to investigate DEI policies in elementary and secondary schools.

Trump’s administration argues that DEI programs unfairly discriminate against other Americans including white people and men.

Civil rights advocates maintain that DEI initiatives help address historical inequities and remove systemic barriers for marginalized groups. – Reuters