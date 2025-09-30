US Justice Department sues pro-Palestinian protest groups under FACE Act

WASHINGTON: The United States Justice Department is suing pro-Palestinian organisations and demonstrators accused of intimidating Jewish worshippers at a New Jersey synagogue.

This lawsuit uses a United States law traditionally employed against people blocking access to abortion clinics.

The case filed on Monday in New Jersey federal court alleges a November protest at a West Orange synagogue escalated into violence.

Demonstrators physically assaulted some worshippers and used chanting and vuvuzelas to disrupt the event according to the complaint.

The case was brought under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act or FACE Act.

This 1994 law prohibits using force and physical obstruction to interfere with people at reproductive health centres or houses of worship.

The Justice Department has brought several cases against protesters obstructing abortion clinics under this law.

This appears to be the first time the law has been used to allege interference with religious worship according to Harmeet Dhillon.

Dhillon heads the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and stated the practice of ignoring attacks on houses of worship stops now.

She was nominated to her role by President Donald Trump and made these comments at a press conference.

The Trump administration has cracked down on United States protests over Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

This crackdown includes cutting funding for universities and seeking to deport some pro-Palestinian activists.

The Justice Department under Trump has curtailed using the FACE Act in abortion-related cases.

Dhillon said those restrictions do not apply to cases related to houses of worship.

Trump pardoned several people prosecuted under this law in January.

The civil lawsuit names the Party for Socialism and Liberation in New Jersey and Muslims for Palestine New Jersey as defendants.

It seeks a court order barring these groups from using force or obstruction against worshippers at any New Jersey house of worship.

Neither group could immediately be reached for comment. – Reuters