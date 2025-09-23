US lawmakers discuss major Boeing jet deal during China visit

BEIJING: A United States congressional delegation visiting Beijing has discussed a significant aircraft purchase agreement with senior Chinese leaders.

US Ambassador to China David Purdue confirmed that negotiations for the deal are in their final stages.

The potential agreement involves the sale of as many as 500 Boeing jets to China.

Representative Adam Smith, who leads the bipartisan delegation, expressed strong support for finalising the agreement during a press conference.

“It’s been a while since Boeing airplanes have been sold here in China,” Smith stated.

He emphasised the importance of resuming aircraft sales to the Chinese market.

This visit represents the first House of Representatives delegation to China since 2019.

The trip follows a recent conversation between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Boeing has historically delivered approximately one quarter of its aircraft to China.

The company has not secured a major Chinese purchase since Trump’s first presidential term.

Ambassador Purdue visited Boeing’s manufacturing plant in Tianjin last week.

The US lawmakers met with Premier Li Qiang and other senior Chinese officials during their visit.

They also discussed the importance of increasing military dialogue between the two nations.

Smith highlighted the need for communication regarding nuclear arsenals to prevent misunderstandings.

The delegation included Representative Ro Khanna, who represents California’s Silicon Valley.

US-China relations face challenges beyond trade, including semiconductor restrictions and regional security issues.

Trump previously imposed significant tariffs on Chinese goods before scaling them back.

Boeing remains one of America’s largest exporters despite recent market challenges. – Reuters