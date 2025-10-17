US military strike in Caribbean leaves survivors for first time

WASHINGTON: The United States military conducted a new strike on Thursday against a suspected drug vessel in the Caribbean.

A US official confirmed to Reuters that survivors were found among the crew following this operation.

This appears to be the first instance where crew members survived a US military strike of this nature.

The official spoke anonymously and did not provide further details about the previously unreported incident.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the Caribbean strike.

Previous US military strikes against suspected drug boats near Venezuela had killed at least 27 people.

These prior attacks have raised concerns among legal experts and Democratic lawmakers.

Critics question whether such strikes comply with international laws of war.

The Trump administration maintains the United States is already at war with narcoterrorist groups from Venezuela.

This position justifies the military strikes as legitimate acts of war according to administration officials.

Videos released by the administration of earlier attacks showed vessels being completely destroyed.

No survivors had been reported from any of the previous military operations.

The strikes occur amid a significant US military buildup in the Caribbean region.

This deployment includes guided missile destroyers, F-35 fighter jets, and a nuclear submarine.

Approximately 6,500 US troops are participating in this Caribbean military presence.

President Donald Trump is escalating his administration’s standoff with the Venezuelan government.

Trump revealed on Wednesday that he authorized CIA covert operations inside Venezuela.

This disclosure has fueled speculation in Caracas about US intentions toward Venezuelan leadership.

Many believe the United States is attempting to overthrow Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. – Reuters