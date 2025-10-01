US offers security guarantees to Qatar after Israeli strikes

WASHINGTON: The United States has pledged to treat any armed attack on Qatari territory as a direct threat to American interests.

President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order on Monday establishing security guarantees for the Gulf Arab state.

This agreement follows Israeli strikes on Qatar last month that targeted Hamas officials discussing Gaza peace proposals.

The White House stated that America will take all appropriate measures to defend Qatari security and territorial integrity.

These measures include diplomatic, economic, and if necessary military actions to restore regional stability.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to Qatar’s prime minister during his Washington visit.

Netanyahu promised not to repeat such strikes after his White House meeting with President Trump.

Qatar serves as a crucial American ally in the Gulf region and hosts the largest US military base.

The al-Udeid base contains regional headquarters for US Central Command operations.

This security commitment reinforces the strategic partnership between Washington and Doha. – AFP