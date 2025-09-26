US rejects WHO non-communicable diseases declaration over gender ideology

UNITED NATIONS: US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr rejected a United Nations political declaration on non-communicable diseases on Thursday.

Kennedy stated the declaration pushes destructive gender ideology while ignoring the most pressing health issues.

The World Health Organization described the declaration as a new, ambitious, and achievable roadmap for disease prevention and mental health promotion.

The declaration is expected to gain approval from a majority of the WHO’s 193 member states next month despite US objections.

Kennedy argued at a high-level meeting that the declaration exceeds the UN’s proper role.

“We cannot accept language that pushes destructive gender ideology,“ Kennedy said.

He also stated the US cannot accept claims of a constitutional or international right to abortion.

The 15-page text, seen by AFP, contains no mentions of either abortion rights or gender ideology.

Kennedy affirmed the United States will walk away from the declaration but not from its commitment to end chronic diseases.

President Donald Trump previously signed an order for the US to withdraw from the WHO, criticising its pandemic handling.

Since taking office, Kennedy has restricted Covid-19 shot eligibility and cut federal grants for mRNA technology.

He has also announced new research on debunked claims linking vaccines to autism.

Trump recently advised pregnant women to avoid Tylenol due to an unproven autism link.

The WHO responded that neither Tylenol nor vaccines have been shown to cause autism. – AFP