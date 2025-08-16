US senator probes Meta over AI chatbot interactions with children

SAN FRANCISCO: A US senator has launched an investigation into Meta over concerns that its AI chatbots engaged in harmful exchanges with children.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg demanding all related documents.

The letter follows reports that Meta’s AI chatbots were permitted to have “romantic” and “sensual” conversations with minors.

Hawley chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism, which will lead the probe.

The investigation will assess whether Meta’s generative AI products enable “exploitation, deception, or other criminal harms to children.”

Meta has been instructed to preserve all relevant records and submit them to Congress by September 19.

Hawley cited an example where Meta’s AI chatbot allegedly called an 8-year-old’s body “a work of art” and “a treasure I cherish deeply.”

Meta has not yet responded to requests for comment on the allegations.

The scrutiny highlights growing concerns over AI safety and child protection in digital spaces. - AFP