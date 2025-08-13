US to probe Smithsonian museums for removal of partisan narratives

WASHINGTON: The administration of US President Donald Trump has ordered a sweeping review of several Smithsonian museums to ensure their exhibitions promote American exceptionalism and eliminate “divisive or partisan narratives.”

The move comes as Trump continues to exert influence over major cultural institutions since beginning his second term in January, alongside significant cuts to arts and humanities funding.

The Smithsonian, one of America’s most revered institutions, operates a vast network of museums housing tens of millions of artifacts for public display.

A letter addressed to Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch, published on the White House website, announced a “comprehensive internal review of selected Smithsonian museums and exhibitions.”

“This initiative aims to ensure alignment with the President’s directive to celebrate American exceptionalism, remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions,“ stated the letter, signed by three senior White House officials.

Eight major museums will be scrutinised, including the National Museum of American History, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and the National Museum of the American Indian.

The review will evaluate “tone, historical framing, and alignment with American ideals” across exhibitions, educational materials, and digital content ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary next year.

Last month, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History removed a label referencing Trump’s two impeachments, though the institution later denied the decision resulted from White House pressure.

The review mandates that museums submit extensive documentation—including exhibition plans, wall text, educational materials, grant information, and internal guidelines—within 30 days.

The Smithsonian has yet to respond to AFP’s request for comment.

In a statement to The New York Times, the Smithsonian affirmed its “work is grounded in a deep commitment to scholarly excellence, rigorous research and the accurate, factual presentation of history.”

“We are reviewing the letter with this commitment in mind... and will continue to collaborate constructively with the White House, Congress and our governing Board of Regents,“ the statement added. – AFP