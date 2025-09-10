US woman charged with registering her dog to vote faces six years

LOS ANGELES: A California woman appeared in court on Tuesday facing multiple felony charges for allegedly registering her dog to vote in state elections.

Laura Yourex, 62, could potentially face up to six years in jail if convicted on all counts related to the voter fraud case.

The charges stem from social media posts she made, including one from the 2021 gubernatorial election showing her dog Maya Jean wearing an “I voted” sticker.

Another post from October 2024 featured a photograph of Maya’s dog tag alongside a vote-by-mail ballot with a caption indicating the dog was still receiving ballots despite having died.

Yourex, who resides in Costa Mesa south of Los Angeles, reportedly turned herself in to authorities last year after committing the alleged voter fraud.

The Orange County District Attorney’s office investigated and filed charges including perjury, procuring a false document, and casting a ballot when not entitled to vote.

Yourex did not enter a plea during her brief court appearance on Tuesday, with the case being continued for further proceedings.

Her defense lawyer Jaime Coulter stated that his client regretted her “unwise attempt” to expose what she perceived as flaws in California’s voting registration system.

Coulter explained that Yourex’s intention was to demonstrate that even a dog could be registered to vote, hoping authorities would investigate and ultimately improve the system.

California election law allows citizens to register to vote by submitting an affidavit signed under penalty of perjury without requiring proof of residence or identification for state elections.

The Orange County District Attorney’s office confirmed that the 2022 primary ballot cast in Maya Jean’s name was subsequently challenged and rejected.

First-time voters in federal elections do require proof of residence and registration, unlike in state elections where such documentation is not mandatory.

This case emerges amid ongoing national debates about voter roll security, with some political factions claiming without evidence that rolls contain non-citizens and deceased individuals. – AFP