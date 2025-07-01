Venezuela accuses US of kidnapping 18 migrant children

CARACAS: Venezuela has accused the United States of “kidnapping” 18 Venezuelan children whose migrant parents were either deported or detained without them. The claim was made by Parliament speaker Jorge Rodriguez, who stated the children, aged between 1 and 12, were separated from their families under unclear circumstances.

Rodriguez asserted that the children were unlawfully taken by the US government and confirmed ongoing discussions with the Trump administration for their repatriation. “These children have committed no crime, nor have their parents, who now suffer the cruel punishment of separation,“ he said.

Venezuela severed diplomatic ties with the US in 2019 but has continued accepting deportation flights. The latest accusation follows an April incident where Caracas claimed Washington abducted a toddler whose parents were deported separately—her mother to Venezuela and her father to a high-security prison in El Salvador.

The US Department of Homeland Security defended its actions, stating the child was placed in foster care due to alleged parental ties to Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua crime gang. The toddler was later returned in May.

Additionally, Venezuela is advocating for over 200 migrants expelled from the US to El Salvador’s CECOT prison, further straining bilateral relations.