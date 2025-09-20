Venezuela accuses US of undeclared war in Caribbean, seeks UN probe

CARACAS: Venezuela has formally accused the United States of conducting an undeclared war in the Caribbean region following recent American military actions.

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez declared these operations constitute an undeclared war during his attendance at military exercises responding to the perceived US threat.

He specifically referenced the execution of individuals in the Caribbean Sea without any right to defense.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab characterised the US missile strikes against alleged drug traffickers as crimes against humanity requiring United Nations investigation.

Foreign Minister Yvan Gil used Telegram to urge the UN Security Council to demand an immediate halt to US military actions in Caribbean waters.

Washington has deployed its largest naval presence in the Caribbean in decades with seven ships and a nuclear-powered submarine supported by F-35 fighters based in Puerto Rico.

Venezuela conducted three days of military exercises on La Orchila island near where US forces recently held a Venezuelan fishing vessel for eight hours.

President Nicolas Maduro has called on citizens to join militia training and announced troops will provide weapons training in low-income neighbourhoods.

The United States maintains a $50 million bounty on Maduro for drug trafficking charges and does not recognise his presidency after contested re-elections.

Maduro accuses the US of pursuing regime change to install a puppet government and steal Venezuela’s oil resources.

Opposition leader Henrique Capriles rejected supporting any US invasion despite being a staunch critic of Maduro’s government.

Washington describes its operations as legitimate anti-drug efforts targeting narco-terrorists in international waters.

US forces have conducted strikes killing 14 people described as drug traffickers crossing the Caribbean region.

The escalating tensions represent the most significant military confrontation between Venezuela and the United States in recent history. – AFP