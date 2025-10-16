Venezuela condemns Trump CIA remarks as international law violation

CARACAS: Venezuela’s government has formally rejected United States President Donald Trump’s public admission authorising CIA covert operations in the South American nation.

The Venezuelan government declared these statements constitute a clear violation of international law and the United Nations charter.

It further asserted that American actions aim to legitimise a regime change operation targeting Venezuela’s sovereignty.

The government emphasised that the ultimate objective behind these interventions is seizing Venezuela’s substantial oil resources.

This diplomatic response follows Trump’s unprecedented public acknowledgement of authorising CIA activities within Venezuelan territory. – Reuters