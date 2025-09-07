Venice Film Festival 2025 winners announced with top prize for Jarmusch

VENICE: The 82nd Venice Film Festival concluded on Saturday with its prestigious awards ceremony honouring the best in international cinema.

American director Jim Jarmusch claimed the top prize, the Golden Lion for Best Film, for his work “Father Mother Sister Brother”.

Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania received the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize for her powerful documentary “The Voice of Hind Rajab”.

Benny Safdie earned the Silver Lion for Best Director for his gripping drama “The Smashing Machine” from the United States.

Chinese actress Xin Zhilei won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress for her role in Cai Shangjun’s “The Sun Rises on Us All”.

Italian veteran Toni Servillo took home the Volpi Cup for Best Actor for his performance in Paolo Sorrentino’s “La Grazia”.

French director Valerie Donzelli received the Award for Best Screenplay for her film “A pied d’oeuvre” (”At Work”).

Gianfranco Rosi’s Italian documentary “Sotto le Nuvole” (”Below the Clouds”) was honoured with the Special Jury Prize.

Swiss actress Luna Wedler received the Marcello Mastroianni Award for best young performer for her role in Ildiko Enyedi’s “Silent Friend”.

The awards were decided by a jury chaired by American director Alexander Payne from twenty-one films in the main competition. – AFP