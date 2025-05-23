SINGAPORE: Travellers driving through the Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints during the upcoming June school holidays—particularly over the Eid al-Adha weekend from June 6 to 9—should expect “very heavy” traffic and extended waiting times.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said travellers should anticipate longer waiting times to clear immigration at the Singapore’s Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints.

“ICA advises travellers to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journey,” the agency said in a statement on Friday.

ICA also recommended that those needing to travel during the peak period consider using cross-border bus services to avoid congestion.

“We seek travellers’ understanding to cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline,” it said.

The agency noted that during the Vesak Day long weekend from May 8 to 13, more than three million travellers crossed both land checkpoints.

Traveller volume peaked on May 9, with over 546,000 travellers clearing immigration at the land checkpoints in a single day.

Car travellers departing during peak periods had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance, ICA said.