Windsor prepares for Trump state visit with security and protests

WINDSOR: The historic town of Windsor is preparing for a return to the global spotlight as it hosts United States President Donald Trump on an official state visit.

Security measures are extensive throughout the area, with police patrols and mounted officers visible on the cobbled streets. Local residents are experiencing both disruption and potential economic benefits from the high-profile event.

The visit marks the second UK state visit for Trump and will include an official welcome by King Charles III at Windsor Castle. Buckingham Palace is currently undergoing refurbishments, making Windsor the chosen venue for this diplomatic occasion.

Protesters gathered along the main street, chanting slogans and waving placards against the American leader’s presence.

One demonstrator expressed disappointment that Britain was “rolling out the red carpet” for Trump, citing concerns about far-right influences.

Meanwhile, supporters of the president gathered at Windsor Guildhall for a celebratory dinner organized by Republicans Overseas UK.

The dinner was briefly interrupted when climate activists infiltrated the event and delivered anti-Trump speeches before being removed.

Local businesses reported mixed reactions to the visit, with some anticipating increased tourism while others noted current disruptions to normal operations.

An anti-Trump campaign group projected images of the president with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein onto the castle walls.

The group raised over thirty thousand pounds through crowdfunding to support their protest activities. Windsor residents are accustomed to global attention, having hosted major royal events including Prince Harry’s wedding and Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral proceedings.

The town of approximately thirty-two thousand people continues to balance its regular daily life with the extraordinary security requirements of hosting a US presidential visit. – AFP