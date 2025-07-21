X accuses French prosecutors of politically motivated free speech probe

PARIS: Elon Musk’s social media platform X has accused French prosecutors of launching a politically motivated criminal investigation, claiming it threatens users’ free speech. The company denied all allegations and stated it would not comply with the probe.

Earlier this month, Paris prosecutors escalated a preliminary investigation into X over suspected algorithmic bias and fraudulent data extraction. Authorities enlisted police to examine potential wrongdoing by the company or its executives.

“Based on what we know so far, X believes that this investigation is distorting French law in order to serve a political agenda and, ultimately, restrict free speech,“ the platform posted on its Global Government Affairs account. “For these reasons, X has not acceded to the French authorities’ demands, as we have a legal right to do.”

In a sharp rebuke, X also alleged the probe was instigated by French lawmaker Eric Bothorel, who accused the platform of manipulating its algorithm for foreign interference purposes. X dismissed the claim as “completely false.”

The Paris prosecutors’ office and Bothorel did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Musk, a former ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, has repeatedly criticized European governments for what he sees as attacks on free speech. He has also expressed support for some of the region’s far-right parties.

The French investigation could widen tensions between Washington and European capitals over online discourse regulations. Former Trump administration officials have previously accused platforms of censoring right-wing voices globally.

X further objected to prosecutors’ demands for access to its recommendation algorithm and real-time user post data, which would be analyzed by researchers David Chavalarias and Maziyar Panahi. The platform accused both of showing “open hostility towards X,“ raising concerns about the probe’s impartiality.

Neither researcher responded immediately to requests for comment.

X also criticized the use of organized crime charges in the investigation, which could allow authorities to wiretap employees’ personal devices.

The case follows similar legal scrutiny in France against Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, who faces judicial supervision over alleged organized crime on his platform. Durov denies wrongdoing.

Earlier this month, Musk agreed with Durov’s claim that French officials were “waging a crusade against free speech and tech progress,“ responding simply, “true.” - Reuters