Zelenskiy says Global South should push Russia toward peace

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that countries of the Global South should push Russia toward making peace in its war with Ukraine, including by helping bring Russian leader Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

“I reaffirmed my readiness for any format of meeting with the head of Russia. However, we see that Moscow is once again trying to drag everything out even further,“ Zelenskiy wrote on X after speaking with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“It is important that the Global South sends relevant signals and pushes Russia toward peace.”- REUTERS