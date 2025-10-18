Zelenskiy seeks Tomahawk missiles from Trump amid Putin summit plans

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the White House on Friday to request Tomahawk missiles from US President Donald Trump.

Trump’s focus on his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest raised concerns that Zelenskiy might return empty-handed.

The US president nodded when asked by reporters if he could convince Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump told reporters before their private lunch meeting that things were progressing well with Russia.

Zelenskiy highlighted the difficulty of securing a ceasefire and stated that Ukraine wants peace while Putin does not.

Ukraine’s leader specifically requested Tomahawk missiles during their discussions.

“We don’t have Tomahawks, that’s why we need Tomahawks,“ Zelenskiy told Trump and his administration officials.

Trump responded that they would discuss the missile request but preferred that Ukraine wouldn’t need them.

The US president portrayed himself as a mediator who believes both sides want a peace deal.

Trump announced his summit with Putin following a more than two-hour phone conversation about Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Their August summit in Alaska ended early without major breakthroughs, raising questions about this new meeting.

The Kremlin indicated that much needed resolution and the summit might occur later than Trump’s suggested two-week timeframe.

Trump’s conciliatory tone after speaking with Putin raised concerns about immediate assistance for Ukraine.

European officials expressed fears about any potential deal that might primarily benefit Moscow.

An EU spokesperson welcomed the talks if they could help achieve peace in Ukraine.

Trump complimented Zelenskiy’s appearance during their meeting, noting his stylish dark suit jacket.

The US president has campaigned for the Nobel Peace Prize and wants to add Ukraine to his conflict resolution achievements.

Russia has made some territorial gains in Ukraine this year despite Ukrainian claims that their offensive failed.

Putin stated that Russian forces captured nearly 5,000 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory in 2025.

Both sides have escalated attacks on each other’s energy systems in recent months.

Russian drones and jets have occasionally strayed into NATO countries’ airspace.

The White House had recently shown increasing frustration with Putin and considered new support for Ukraine.

Zelenskiy noted that Putin was playing for time by resuming dialogue when hearing about potential Tomahawk transfers.

Ukrainians expressed limited optimism about Zelenskiy’s talks with Trump given previous disappointments.

Analysts viewed Putin’s outreach as a tactic to delay US weapons transfers to Ukraine.

Max Bergmann from the Center for Strategic and International Studies called Putin’s move a stalling tactic.

Mykola Bielieskov from Come Back Alive said Tomahawks would help pressure Russia but weren’t a complete solution.

Trump has regularly threatened action against Russia since taking office but often delayed measures after Putin talks. – Reuters