Zelensky reverses anti-graft law after protests and EU concerns

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Thursday he had approved a draft bill ensuring the independence of anti-corruption bodies, following widespread protests and EU concerns over a controversial law that weakened their autonomy.

The reversal comes after thousands took to the streets across Ukraine, marking the first large-scale demonstrations since the war with Russia began over three years ago.

The initial law, swiftly passed by parliament and signed by Zelensky, placed key anti-graft agencies under the authority of the prosecutor general, a presidential appointee.

Zelensky stated on social media, “I have just approved the text of a draft law that guarantees real strengthening of the rule of law in Ukraine, independence of anti-corruption bodies and reliable protection of the rule of law from any Russian influence or interference.”

He emphasized the importance of respecting public opinion, adding, “It is important that we respect the position of all Ukrainians and are grateful to everyone who stands with Ukraine.”

The European Union, a crucial ally in Ukraine’s war against Russia, had raised concerns, stressing that anti-corruption reforms are vital for closer integration.

Zelensky’s deputy prime minister for EU integration, Taras Kachka, assured EU ambassadors that preserving the independence of these agencies remained a “priority,“ though a balanced solution was still needed.

Zelensky also discussed the new bill with British and German leaders. He invited Berlin to participate in an expert review, while UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer suggested involving specialists to scrutinize the legislation.

The protests highlighted public frustration over perceived backsliding in reforms, a sensitive issue as Ukraine seeks continued Western support. The draft bill is expected to be submitted to parliament Thursday. - AFP