Zelensky says Russian strikes hit 'civilian infrastructure' including hospital

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday accused Russia of having “effectively rejected” proposals for a ceasefire following a barrage of strikes on civilian infrastructure.

In a call with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to halt attacks on energy targets, but he refused a full ceasefire unless the West halts all military aid for Ukraine.

Soon after the call, air raid sirens wailed and explosions rang out in Ukraine.

Zelensky later said “there have been hits, specifically on civilian infrastructure”.

In a post on X, he said that a hospital in Sumy had been struck.

“Today, Putin effectively rejected the proposal for a full ceasefire,“ Zelensky said.

While according to the Kremlin Putin has already ordered his military to pause striking Ukrainian energy targets for 30 days, he has also said the “key condition” for peace would be a “complete cessation” of Western military and intelligence support to Ukraine’s embattled military.