Zelensky seeks Putin meeting to end Ukraine war amid US talks

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged a direct meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to resolve the ongoing war.

The call comes after Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, held discussions with Putin in Moscow.

Trump described the talks as “highly productive,“ though US officials reaffirmed plans to sanction Moscow’s trading partners.

Zelensky later revealed a phone conversation with Trump, who hinted at a potential Putin meeting “very soon.”

European leaders reportedly joined the call, signalling broader diplomatic involvement.

“We in Ukraine have repeatedly said that finding real solutions can be truly effective at the level of leaders,“ Zelensky stated on social media.

He stressed the need to finalise timing and agenda details for high-level negotiations.

Zelensky also confirmed planned talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and officials from France and Italy.

Further discussions at the national security advisor level were also mentioned.

“The main thing is for Russia, which started this war, to take real steps to end its aggression,“ Zelensky emphasised. – AFP