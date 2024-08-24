115 servicemen returned to Russian in prisoner-of-war swap

MOSCOW: Russia returned 115 servicemen captured by Ukraine in the Kursk direction, the Ministry of Defence said, reported Russian news agency (TASS).

“On August 24, as a result of the negotiating process, 115 servicemen captured in the Kursk Region were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. 115 Ukrainian servicemen were handed over in return,“ the ministry said.

The United Arab Emirates provided intermediary efforts of humanitarian nature during the return of Russian servicemen from captivity, the ministry added.

- Bernama, TASS