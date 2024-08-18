16 treated in hospital after Leipzig Ferris wheel fire – Police

LEIPZIG: Sixteen people who were injured after a Ferris wheel caught fire at a Leipzig festival have been treated in hospital, the police said on Sunday, reported German news agency (dpa).

Those injured included four people with burns and one person with an injury sustained during a fall, the police said.

None of those injured are in a life-threatening condition.

In connection with the fire, 65 people received medical treatment, the police said, without providing any information about the age and gender of the injured.

The accident occurred when one of the gondolas of the Ferris wheel caught fire at around 9 pm (1900 GMT) on Saturday. The fire then spread to the second gondola. Both were completely destroyed by the fire, according to a dpa reporter at the scene. - Bernama, dpa