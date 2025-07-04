GMRB militant group funds operations in Syria, Bangladesh via Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Bangladeshi Radical Militant Group (GMRB), recently dismantled by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), was actively raising funds and recruiting members for the Islamic State (IS) in Syria and Bangladesh. Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Ismail revealed that the group charged an annual membership fee of RM500 per person, alongside voluntary contributions based on members’ financial capacity.

Initial investigations indicate the group had between 100 and 150 members, all Bangladeshi nationals employed in labour-intensive sectors such as factories, construction sites, and petrol stations across Malaysia. “The funds collected were then transferred abroad using e-wallet applications and international money transfer services,“ Mohd Khalid said during a press conference.

The group reportedly used social media platforms and messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram to recruit new members. Authorities are intensifying efforts to track financial flows and dismantle remaining networks linked to the militant group.