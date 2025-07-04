Musician arrested for assaulting housemate in Ampang door-slamming case

KUALA LUMPUR: A local musician was arrested for allegedly assaulting his housemate following a heated argument over a door-slamming incident in Pandan Indah, Ampang Jaya. The 46-year-old suspect was detained by police yesterday but later released after giving his statement.

According to Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail, the altercation began last Monday when the victim, a 52-year-old man, was startled by the loud slamming of a bathroom door at 6.30 am. Irritated by the noise, the victim retaliated by slamming the door back, which escalated the situation.

“The suspect then emerged from his room holding a guitar stand and struck the victim with it. He also threatened to bring a friend to assault the victim further,“ Mohd Azam said in a statement. Police arrested the musician at 4.45 pm yesterday in Pandan Jaya and confiscated a black guitar stand as evidence.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon and Section 506 for criminal intimidation.