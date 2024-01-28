165 Palestinians killed in Gaza in last 24 hours despite ICJ ruling

ANKARA: At least 165 Palestinians were killed and 290 others injured in the last 24 hours as Israel continues its onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

“The Israeli occupation committed 19 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 165 martyrs and 290 injured during the past 24 hours,” Anadolu Agency quoted the ministry as saying in a statement.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Despite the International Court of Justice’s provisional ruling, Israel has continued its offensive on Gaza, killing at least 26,422 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 65,087 since Oct 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli offensive has left 85 per cent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the United Nations. - Bernama, Anadolu