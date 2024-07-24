22 bodies recovered following plane crash at Kathmandu Airport

KATHMANDU: Twenty-two bodies have been recovered after a domestic plane crashed on Wednesday at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu.

Hansa Raj Pandey, spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal told Xinhua news agency that one injured person has been hospitalised and the airport has been closed due to the incident.

Of the 23 people on board the Saurya Airlines plane bound for the city of Pokhara, 17 were crew members, Pandey added.

Earlier, international media reported that the aircraft “crashed during takeoff” at TIA in Kathmandu.

Rescue operations are ongoing at the accident site.