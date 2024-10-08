7 killed after small plane crashes in southern Chile

SANTIAGO: Seven people died when a small plane crashed in the southern Chilean region of Aysen on Friday, the Civil Aeronautics Directorate said.

Both the pilot and the six occupants were killed, and investigators are heading to the scene to conduct an investigation, the agency said in a statement, Xinhua reported.

The cause of the accident is being investigated under complex climatic conditions, the statement said.

“What comes next is the investigation. That is why the regional prosecutor is being established in the command post, along with the corresponding experts,“ Rodrigo Araya, the regional presidential delegate of Aysen, told the local press.

Rescue teams are expected to reach the scene of the accident on Saturday, according to local media reports.