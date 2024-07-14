90,000 CCTV cameras installed in Afghanistan’s Kabul

KABUL: Around 90,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in different parts of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul to ensure security and to check criminal activities, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior Affairs, Abdul Matin Qani has said, reported Xinhua.

Local TV TOLOnews quoting the official on Saturday night reported that some 90,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in sensitive areas, crowded spots, squares and crossroads of Kabul, a city of some six million population, to check incidents and criminal activities.

According to the official, the Afghan caretaker government’s plan is to set up a video surveillance system in all provinces and cities across the war-torn country in the next four years.

In addition to Kabul, cameras have already been installed on the exit and entry points of Charikar, the capital of the northern Parwan province, 55 km north of Kabul.

Criminal activities, including theft, robbery, murder and kidnapping have been drastically reduced in Kabul and other cities, according to officials. - Bernama, Xinhua