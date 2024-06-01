About 4 % of Gaza’s population dead, missing, injured: Rights Monitor

LONDON: More than 90,000 people, about 4 per cent of the population in Gaza, are dead, wounded or missing, a human rights monitor said Friday.

The Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor made the assessment and said Israel’s continuous air, land and sea attacks have destroyed about 70 per cent of the Gaza Strip’s civilian infrastructure since Oct 7.

The group accused Israel of making the Strip uninhabitable, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Israel is pushing hundreds of thousands of civilians towards mass forced displacement,“ is said in a statement.

Hundreds of bodies that cannot be recovered remain on roads, according to Euro-Med, particularly in areas where the Israeli army has conducted ground incursions.

According to Anadolu, the group said Israel’s attacks are an “apparent attempt” to expand its territory to include the entire Gaza Strip, uprooting the vast majority of the population in violation of international law, which, it added, “likely amounts to war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide”.

Referring to reports that Israel is prohibiting humanitarian supplies from entering the Strip more frequently, Euro-Med noted that Israel is using “starvation as a weapon”.

It reiterated demands for special rapporteurs at the UN and the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to investigate “violations that have been widely documented since Israel started its genocidal war on Gaza.”

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct 7, killing at least 22,600 Palestinians while injuring 57,910 others.

The onslaught also left Gaza in ruins, with 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine. - Bernama, Anadolu Agency