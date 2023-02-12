Air traffic at Munich Airport suspended until Sunday morning

MUNICH: The closure of flight operations at Munich Airport has been extended until 6 am (0500 GMT) on Sunday due to heavy snowfall, an airport spokesman announced on Saturday morning, reported German news agency (dpa). Initially, air traffic had been suspended until midday.

Passengers are being asked not to travel at all. Before departing on Sunday, passengers should check the status of their flight with their airline, the spokesman recommended. The winter service is working to ensure safe operations again.

A Lufthansa spokesman pointed out that the closure of air traffic in Munich would have an impact on other airports. For example, there are also significant restrictions in Frankfurt.

Rail transport is also affected, particularly around Munich. Fallen trees blocked the tracks and overhead lines were iced over. Train services to and from Munich Central Station were initially cancelled. Passengers in Ulm and Munich had to spend the night on trains.

Underground trains, buses and trams also initially stopped running in the Bavarian capital. There were numerous accidents on the roads throughout Bavaria. Train services in southern Germany are expected to remain severely disrupted until Monday, a railway spokeswoman told dpa.

According to the German Weather Service, the wintry weather will continue for the time being. Heavy snowfall is expected to continue in the south and south-east until the afternoon. - Bernama, dpa