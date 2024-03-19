Ambassador encourages investment in East Kalimantan

BALIKPAPAN: Malaysian companies should take advantage of investment prospects in East Kalimantan province, particularly in Samarinda and Balikpapan, close to the upcoming new capital city of Nusantara (IKN), said Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia, Datuk Syed Md Hasrin Tengku Hussin.

“There are numerous opportunities for Malaysian companies to contribute to the development of the IKN, such as by providing construction materials,“ Syed Md Hasrin, who is leading a delegation from the embassy in Jakarta and the consulate in Pontianak, told Bernama here today.

The ambassador is currently here on a three-day working visit which ends tomorrow, intending to explore opportunities to strengthen economic cooperation and friendship ties between Malaysia and Indonesia within the ASEAN framework.

He also spoke about efforts to enhance connectivity within the Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMB EAGA), including air, land, and sea routes, as well as initiatives such as the ASEAN power grid.

Members of the delegation include the embassy’s Minister, Hairul Reaza Haroun Al Rashid; Defence Attache, Brigadier General Azrin Iskandar Zulkaply; Minister Counsellor (Economic), Mohd Najeeb Abdullah and Malaysia’s Consulate General in Pontianak, Consul Azizul Zekri Abd Rahim.

On Monday, Syed Md Hasrin made a courtesy call to the East Kalimantan Governor, represented by the regional secretary Sri Wahyuni in Samarinda.

The meeting was also attended by a representative from the Indonesian Chambers of Commerce (KADIN) Samarinda.

He also met with Mayor Rahmad Mas’ud, as well as the head of the Balikpapan Investment and Integrated Services Department, Hasbullah Helmi, in Balikpapan.

Discussions concentrated on potential business, investment and trade opportunities and how the province can become a gateway to the IKN.

“We look forward to working together effectively and discovering new investment opportunities,“ he said, adding that the embassy will continue its engagement with the provincial government.

Syed Md Hasrin noted that investments for the IKN are flowing through Balikpapan in the medium term before the IKN becomes self-sustaining.

Currently, several Malaysian companies have invested in the province, particularly in the palm oil plantations and telecommunications sectors.

“We would like to thank the provincial government and local authorities in Samarinda and Balikpapan for supporting Malaysian companies exploring investment opportunities, hosting Malaysian dignitaries, and safeguarding the interests of Malaysian investors,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Sri Wahyuni pointed out that three industrial areas, including the Kariangau Industrial Area and the Maloy Batuta Trans Kalimantan Special Economic Zone, have been designated as superhubs for investors, catering to various industries such as chemical, coal, oil drilling, palm oil processing, minerals, gas, and coal.

“We invite Malaysian investors to participate in these three areas,“ she said.

IKN will be inaugurated on Aug 17, 2024 as the new capital replacing Jakarta, which has been the capital since 1945.

The event will coincide with Indonesia’s 79th Independence Day. - Bernama