Anwar arrives at Istana Nurul Iman in Brunei

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived at Istana Nurul Iman here at 11 am today to attend the 25th Annual Leaders’ Consultation between Malaysia and Brunei.

Anwar was then granted an audience by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at Cheradi Ratna Kencana, followed by a four-eyed meeting with the Brunei monarch.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Anwar will also witness the signing of several bilateral agreements between Malaysia and Brunei at Baitul Mesyuarah.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan are among those accompanying Anwar.

The Prime Minister, who arrived here last night for a two-day working visit, is scheduled to return to Kuala Lumpur this afternoon.