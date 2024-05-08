ASEAN sec-gen to lead delegation to civil service meeting in Brunei

JAKARTA: ASEAN secretary-general Kao Kim Hourn will lead the ASEAN Secretariat delegation to the Heads of Civil Service Meeting for the 22nd ASEAN Cooperation on Civil Service Matters (ACCSM) in Brunei from Aug 6 to 7.

The trip follows an invitation from Ajman Meludin, Brunei’s Permanent Secretary (Civil Service Governance), at the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Kao will be delivering opening remarks, updating the meeting on decisions of other ASEAN meetings relevant to ACCSM, and discussing strategies on enhancing mental health and well-being to achieve work-life balance in the public sector,” the ASEAN Secretariat said in a statement Monday.

While in Brunei, Kao is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Civil Service, Hun Many, who will also serve as the incoming ACCSM Chair.

Kao will also meet the United States-ASEAN Business Council President and Chief Executive Officer Ted Osius to strengthen existing cooperation and explore future collaboration.