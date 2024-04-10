THE remains of a 76-year-old retired Singaporean teacher were discovered on October 4, following a search operation that lasted over a week.

According to The Straits Times, Harry Tan had gone missing on September 26 while hiking near the Kongma La Pass in Nepal, a challenging area located south of Everest Base Camp at an altitude of 5,500 metres.

The Kongma La Pass, where he disappeared, is known for its difficult terrain and high altitude, which exceeds that of Everest Base Camp.

According to his friends, Tan had fallen from a cliff, and efforts are currently underway to recover his body.

Raj Tamang, who hiked with him to Everest Base Camp in 2019, described the past nine days as filled with shock, clinging to the hope that Harry, a “dear friend” and someone exceptionally fit for his age, could have survived.

Tamang also noted that this incident marked his third trip to the Everest region.

Tan had retired from the National Institute of Education in 2010 but continued to lecture part-time until 2020.