Brunei among top 5 tourist sources for Malaysia in Jan-April

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: More than 390,000 visitors from Brunei visited Malaysia during January to April in 2024, making Brunei one of the top five tourist sources for the country, Xinhua quoted a local media report on Sunday.

According to the local daily Borneo Bulletin, among the top five tourist-generating markets for Malaysia, Singapore topped the list with 2,599,076 visitors, followed by Indonesia with 1,150,939 visitors, and then China, Thailand and Brunei.

Brunei is a small, oil-rich country adjacent to Sarawak and Sabah. In 2023, Malaysia recorded 811,833 tourist arrivals from Brunei.