Cambodia’s Angkor Wat ranks 12th of world’s best tourist attraction: PM

PHNOM PENH: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said on Friday that the Angkor Wat has been ranked as the 12th best tourist attraction in the world by TripAdvisor’s Traveller Choice Awards 2024, reported Xinhua.

The prime minister announced this in a text posted on his official telegram channel, with a photo of Angkor Wat.

The TripAdvisor said on its website that Angkor Wat is a world wonder, with its architecture and intricate carvings.

“The ancient temple amazes travellers from around the world with its magnificent architecture, luxurious sculptures and rich history,“ said a Cambodian Ministry of Tourism’s news release.

Angkor Wat is one of the major temples in the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park in northwest Siem Reap province. The 401-square-kilometre park is home to 91 ancient temples, which had been built from the 9th to the 13th centuries.

The ancient park, which is the most popular tourist destination in the Southeast Asian country, attracted 472,258 international visitors in the first five months of 2024, a year-on-year increase of 37 per cent, said a report from the state-owned Angkor Enterprise.

The site made US$22.2 million in revenue from ticket sales during the January-May period, up 38 per cent year on year, the report added. - Bernama, Xinhua