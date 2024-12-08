Cambodia to launch E-Arrival card for air passengers next month: PM

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia will launch in September an e-Arrival card scheme for air passengers arriving in the Southeast Asian country, Prime Minister Hun Manet said on Monday, reported Xinhua.

The e-Arrival digital card will replace paper forms for immigration, health and customs declarations. It will be available either at www.arrival.gov.kh or via the Cambodia e-Arrival app available in the App Store and Play Store on mobile phones and other electronic devices.

The Cambodia e-Arrival system will be officially launched at Cambodia’s three airports from Sept 1, 2024 to facilitate the arrivals of national and international travellers, Hun Manet said on his official Telegram channel.

According to the General Department of Immigration, the e-Arrival app will make immigration formalities and health procedures easier for passengers by completing just one form.

The General Department of Immigration said foreign passengers will still be required to show or obtain a visa upon arrival, and within seven days before their arrivals, passengers are required to fill in their immigration, health and customs declarations in one form at the Cambodia e-Arrival app.

Thourn Sinan, chairman of the Pacific Asia Travel Association Cambodia chapter, said the e-Arrival card scheme will help attract more international tourists to the kingdom.

“The e-Arrival card app could streamline the entry process for tourists, potentially attracting more visitors to Cambodia,“ he told Xinhua.

“By offering convenience and efficiency, the app may enhance the country’s appeal.”

Tourism is one of the four pillars supporting Cambodia’s economy, in addition to garment, footwear and travel goods export, agriculture, and construction and real estate.

The kingdom received 3.16 million international tourists in the first half of 2024, up from 2.57 million in the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Tourism. - Bernama, Xinhua