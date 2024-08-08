Catalan separatist leader Puigdemont appears at Barcelona event despite arrest warrant

BARCELONA: Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont appeared before a throng of supporters in Barcelona on Thursday after seven years of self-imposed exile and despite a pending warrant for his arrest, according to a Reuters witness.

Puigdemont climbed on to a stage surrounded by officials of his hardline separatist party Junts at the Arc de Triomf monument located near the Catalan parliament and addressed thousands of cheering supporters in Catalan.

“I’ve come today to remind you that we’re still here,“ he told them. His arrival appeared unhindered by police.