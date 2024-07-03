China announces visa-free policy for 6 European countries: FM

BEIJING: China will adopt a visa-free policy for Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg on a trial basis, starting March 14, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday, reported Xinhua.

“We hope more countries will also offer Chinese citizens visa facilitation and work with us to build fast-track networks for cross-border travels and encourage speedy resumption of international passenger flights,“ Wang told a press conference on the sidelines of the second session of the 14th National People’s Congress, China’s national legislature.

This will make it more convenient for Chinese citizens to travel abroad, and make foreign friends feel at home in China, he said.-Bernama