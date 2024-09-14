China proposes new regulation on labelling AI-generated content

BEIJING: The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has released a draft regulation that aims to standardise the labelling of AI-generated synthetic content to protect national security and public interests, reported Xinhua.

Titled “Measures for identifying AI-generated synthetic content,“ the draft regulation is open for public feedback until Oct 14, 2024.

AI-generated synthetic content, as defined by the proposed rules, is any text, image, audio or video created using artificial intelligence technologies.

Under the draft regulation, internet information service providers must adhere to mandatory national standards when labelling such content. Providers offering functions like downloading, copying or exporting AI-generated materials must ensure that explicit labels are embedded in the files.

Platforms that distribute content are also required to regulate the spread of AI-generated materials by offering identification functions and reminding users to disclose whether their posts contain AI-generated content.

- Bernama, Xinhua