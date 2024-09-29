  1. World

China says it opposes any violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty

Reuters
Homes are heavily damaged around buildings which were levelled on September 27 by Israeli strikes that targeted and killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in the Haret Hreik neighbourhood of Beirut's southern suburbs, on September 29, 2024. Israel killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in a huge air strike in Lebanon, dealing the movement a seismic blow that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on September 28 called a "turning point" for his country. - AFPpix

SHANGHAI: China opposes any violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty, China’s foreign ministry said on its website on Sunday after an Israeli airstrike on Beirut killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Nasrallah’s death is widely considered a significant blow to the Iran-aligned group as it reels from an escalating campaign of Israeli attacks.

China urges all parties and especially Israel to immediately cool the situation and prevent the conflict from expanding or “even getting out of control”, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on its website.

China “opposes and condemns all action that harms innocent civilians and opposes any move that exacerbates conflict,“ the foreign ministry said.