Chinese Premier to visit New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia

BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Qiang will pay official visits to New Zealand, Australia and Malaysia from June 13 to 20, reported Xinhua, quoting foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Tuesday.

Li’s tour is at the invitation of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon of New Zealand, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia.

During his visit to Australia, Premier Li will co-chair the ninth China-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting with Prime Minister Albanese, Lin added. - Bernama, Xinhua