Death toll from attack at concert hall near Moscow rises to 115 - Russian Investigators

MOSCOW: The death toll from the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall venue near Moscow has increased to 115, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Saturday, reported Sputnik.

A shooting occurred on Friday evening in the Crocus City Hall concert venue just outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik correspondent who witnessed the attack reported that at least three men in camouflage had broken into the music hall, shooting people point-blank and throwing incendiary bombs.

“At the scene of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall, when the emergency services were sorting through the rubble, more bodies of the victims were found. So the death toll at the moment is 115 people,“ the statement said.

Search operations continue, the Investigative Committee added. - Bernama, Sputnik