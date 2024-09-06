Death toll rises to 210 following horrific Israeli massacre in Nuseirat refugee camp

GAZA: The number of fatalities in the horrific massacre by Israeli occupation forces in the Nuseirat refugee camp, located in central Gaza, has risen to approximately 210, with nearly 400 people sustaining injuries, mostly civilians, according to Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA) citing medical reports.

Local health authorities said nearly 210 citizens, the majority of whom were children and women, were killed, and over 400 others injured due to the intense bombardment by Israeli forces from land, sea, and air on the camp. This unprecedented aggression targeted the central governorate of Gaza, particularly Nuseirat refugee camp, for over two hours.

WAFA correspondent reported that Israeli army tanks made sudden incursions into areas east and northwest of the Nuseirat refugee camp, coinciding with heavy artillery shelling that struck vast areas of the camp.

Israeli tanks further breached the Wadi Gaza Bridge on the Salah al-Din Road in the centre of the Strip, extending the military offensive to the neighboring Al-Bureij and Al-Maghazi refugee camps.

Concurrently, drones swarmed densely in the skies above the Nuseirat camp, indiscriminately firing at anyone moving in the streets, resulting in hundreds of casualties and injuries, it reported.

Medical sources indicated that ambulance and emergency crews faced challenges in responding to all calls for transporting the wounded from the shelled areas.

Israeli airstrikes also targeted the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, along with other locations in the Al-Maghazi and Al-Bureij refugee camps, as well as the town of Zawayda, all situated in central Gaza.

The situation at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, the sole medical facility in the region, has reached a critical juncture. The hospital is grappling with severe shortages of medications, medical supplies, and fuel, compounded by the main generator shutting down due to the sustained and indiscriminate shelling. - Bernama, WAFA