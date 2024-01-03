Egypt, UAE airdrop humanitarian aid to Palestinians in war-battered Gaza

ISTANBUL: Egyptian and Emirati planes airdropped humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip, according to Egypt’s military on Thursday.

Anadolu Agency reported military spokesman Gharib Abdel-Hafez said dozens of tonnes of humanitarian aid and relief supplies were dropped “to ease the severe humanitarian crisis” in northern Gaza.

He said the humanitarian assistance included food, medicine and other essential supplies.

Jordan said early Thursday that it had carried out two operations to airdrop humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip, in cooperation with Oman and Bahrain.

Similar operations were carried out by Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, Qatar and France earlier this week.

Israel has launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct 7, killing at least 30,035 Palestinians and wounded over 70,457 others amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities. -Bernama-Anadolu