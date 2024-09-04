PETALING JAYA: Muslims in Saudi Arabia will be celebrating Eid-al-Fitr on Wednesday (April 10) following the new moon’s lack of visibility Monday (April 8) night, on the 29th Ramadan.

Berita Harian reported that the Saudi Arabia Supreme Court announced the shift in dates while simultaneously seeing today as the last day of Ramadan.

The Eid-al-Fitr optional prayer will be held nationwide in Saudi Arabia right after sunset while comprehensive arrangements were made to accommodate the concregants for their annual Raya prayers.

Meanwhile in Indonesia, according to the Malaysian Gazette, Eid will be celebrated simultaneously with the national Islamic organisations.

Indonesia’s Deputy Islamic Affairs Minister Saiful Rahmat Dasuki stated that Eid will be celebrated by Muslims nationwide.

In India, Eid is expected to be observed on Thursday (11 April).

The date to predict the Syawal new moon in Malaysia will be set this evening at 29 locations nationwide.

