Embassy launches campaign to promote Malaysian products in Thailand

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: The Embassy of Malaysia in Thailand via the Agriculture Counsellor Office has launched a campaign to offer a platform for Malaysian products to enter Thailand’s market.

Malaysia’s Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel said based on his observation for the past few years, the Thai people are quite accommodative towards Malaysian products.

“Malaysian products especially food products have always received a warm welcome from the Thai people, and we always welcome more products to enter the (Thailand) market,” he told reporters after officiating the campaign themed “Taste of Malaysia” at Sahathai Plaza here.

In collaboration with Wang Mart Co Ltd as a distributor, a total of 22 products featuring a range of snacks, biscuits, potato chips, instant noodles, beverages, and spices will be made available in Sahathai Plaza, a shopping mall operator.

Jojie said Sahathai, with three outlets in Nakhon Si Thammarat, one outlet in Surat Thani, and one in Phetchaburi, the campaign potentially creates a good opportunity for Malaysian products to enter the Thai market.

“We are looking for more and more Malaysian products to enter this market in the future after a positive response,“ he said.

The ambassador said the campaign aims to increase market awareness about Malaysian food products, discover new potential consumers, and further expand and strengthen Malaysia’s brand presence in the local market.

The “Taste of Malaysia” campaign is part of a continuous programme to enhance brand identity for Malaysian products and stimulate demand in the Thai market.

“The Embassy of Malaysia in Bangkok is committed to supporting and promoting Malaysian food products in Thailand. It is a shared desire to work with more partners to bring Malaysian food to Thai consumers,” he said.

In 2023, Thailand was Malaysia’s seventh-largest trading partner globally, with a total trade of RM113.16 billion (US$24.83 billion) recorded. - Bernama