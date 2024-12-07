Extreme heat wave hits Italy, ‘red alert’ issued for 11 cities

ROME: Italy is currently grappling with an extreme heat wave originating from Africa, prompting authorities to issue a “red alert” for high temperatures in 11 cities on Friday.

The severe weather condition has led to scorching heat in the capital Rome, where temperatures were recorded between 40C and 42C (104F and 107F) at noon.

The Ministry of Health, which categorises temperature risk levels into four colour codes, elevated seven cities to the highest “red” category on Thursday as the heat wave continues to intensify.

Among the cities is Rome, where the heat has significantly impacted daily life.

Tourists visiting the historic city have been seen using umbrellas to shield themselves from the intense sun, while long queues have formed at fountains as people seek relief from the oppressive heat.

Notably, the Spanish Steps, typically bustling with visitors, have appeared unusually empty due to the soaring temperatures.

Many people have sought respite by cooling down in the water from the city’s fountains, particularly at the Barcaccia fountain in front of the Spanish Steps.

In response to the extreme conditions, authorities have installed large fans and portable tents at popular tourist sites, including the historic Colosseum, to provide visitors with shaded areas and cooling facilities.

The Ministry of Health has also expanded the “red” alert to include four additional cities for Friday, bringing the total number of cities under high-risk warning to 11.

The affected cities now include Rome, Florence, Bologna, Campobasso, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Trieste and Viterbo. - Bernama, Anadolu